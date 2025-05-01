Pickleball Power Play: A Turf War in India's Sporting Arena

Pickleball, a sport making strides in India, has been thrust into an administrative conflict following the Sports Ministry's decision to grant national federation status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). This move has provoked a legal response from the longer-established All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), now contesting the validity of the announcement in the Delhi High Court.

The IPA was recognized on April 25, enabling it to receive financial grants and promoting its role as a regulator of the sport. However, the AIPA, represented by advocate Hemant Phalpher, raised objections, leading Justice Sachin Datta to request the Sports Ministry justify its decision, noting if any exemptions from compliance with the National Sports Code were made.

The case highlights the complexities surrounding governance in pickleball, which has its roots in the USA and a contentious international administration involving multiple governing bodies. As stakes grow in India, this legal battle may set a precedent for how new sports federations are recognized and regulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)