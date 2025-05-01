Pickleball Power Play: A Turf War in India's Sporting Arena
The Indian Pickleball Association received national federation status from India's Sports Ministry, sparking a legal challenge from the older All India Pickleball Association. The decision, now being contested in Delhi High Court, has highlighted tensions and governance issues within the burgeoning sport's administration in India.
- Country:
- India
Pickleball, a sport making strides in India, has been thrust into an administrative conflict following the Sports Ministry's decision to grant national federation status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). This move has provoked a legal response from the longer-established All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), now contesting the validity of the announcement in the Delhi High Court.
The IPA was recognized on April 25, enabling it to receive financial grants and promoting its role as a regulator of the sport. However, the AIPA, represented by advocate Hemant Phalpher, raised objections, leading Justice Sachin Datta to request the Sports Ministry justify its decision, noting if any exemptions from compliance with the National Sports Code were made.
The case highlights the complexities surrounding governance in pickleball, which has its roots in the USA and a contentious international administration involving multiple governing bodies. As stakes grow in India, this legal battle may set a precedent for how new sports federations are recognized and regulated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Olympic Anticipation: Sports Highlights and Strategic Venue Announcements
Nagpur Municipal Chief Apologizes for Unlawful Demolitions
Delhi High Court Sets August 4 for Karti Chidambaram's Plea Against FIR
Vice President Vance and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites during India visit: US readout.
Trump administration says it's suing Maine over the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports, reports AP.