Barcelona Prepares for Valladolid Clash Amidst Title Chase

After a thrilling draw with Inter Milan, Barcelona is set to face struggling Valladolid in a La Liga match, aiming to rest key players. Coach Hansi Flick eyes a league victory as Real Madrid remains in contention. With 158 goals, Barcelona approaches historical scoring records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:23 IST
Barcelona Prepares for Valladolid Clash Amidst Title Chase
Barcelona experienced a dramatic 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals but now turns its focus to the domestic league. The Catalans will face Valladolid on Saturday, providing an opportunity for Coach Hansi Flick to rest key players before next week's pivotal match against Inter in Italy.

Valladolid, struggling at the bottom and relegated, has lost the majority of its recent fixtures and poses little threat. This is a crucial juncture for Barcelona, as it closes in on historical scoring records, with 158 goals in 54 matches, equaling past high-scoring seasons.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, trailing Barcelona by four points, maintains hope in the title race. The defending champions face Celta Vigo on Sunday, having shifted their focus entirely to the league following eliminations from other competitions. The upcoming matches promise a thrilling climax to the La Liga season.

