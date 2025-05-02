Barcelona Prepares for Valladolid Clash Amidst Title Chase

Barcelona experienced a dramatic 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals but now turns its focus to the domestic league. The Catalans will face Valladolid on Saturday, providing an opportunity for Coach Hansi Flick to rest key players before next week's pivotal match against Inter in Italy.

Valladolid, struggling at the bottom and relegated, has lost the majority of its recent fixtures and poses little threat. This is a crucial juncture for Barcelona, as it closes in on historical scoring records, with 158 goals in 54 matches, equaling past high-scoring seasons.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, trailing Barcelona by four points, maintains hope in the title race. The defending champions face Celta Vigo on Sunday, having shifted their focus entirely to the league following eliminations from other competitions. The upcoming matches promise a thrilling climax to the La Liga season.

