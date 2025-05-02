Left Menu

China and Japan Advance to Sudirman Cup Semi-Finals

China and Japan secured their spots in the Sudirman Cup semi-finals with 3-0 victories over Malaysia and Taiwan, respectively. China's dominance was evident as they defeated their opponents in under two hours. Japan, led by Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi, took longer to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Hosts and defending champions China have confidently secured their place in the semi-finals of badminton's Sudirman Cup, achieving a decisive 3-0 victory over Malaysia on Friday. In a rematch featuring the world number four mixed doubles pair from Malaysia and China's duo, the hosts triumphed in straight sets, leaving no room for upsets this time.

Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia was comprehensively outplayed by world number one Shi Yu Qi with scores of 21-6, 21-14 in the men's singles. Subsequently, fellow Malaysian Karupathevan Letshanaa faced a tough challenge against Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei and was defeated 21-8, 21-7 in the women's singles. The comfortable margin of victory made the men's and women's doubles matches unnecessary.

Japan also emerged victorious in their quarter-final match, overcoming Taiwan 3-0 after a prolonged three-hour tie. In mixed doubles, Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi bested their opponents, while Koki Watanabe and Akane Yamaguchi delivered strong performances in their respective singles matches, securing Japan's place in the semi-finals for the sixth consecutive time.

