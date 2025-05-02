Bangladesh and UAE Gear Up for Thrilling T20I Showdown in Sharjah

Bangladesh's national cricket team will travel to the United Arab Emirates to compete in two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Scheduled for May 17 and May 19, the matches will commence at 7:00 PM local time, as stated by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The contest stands as their second bilateral T20I series in three years, with Bangladesh previously securing a 2-0 victory against the UAE in 2022 in Dubai. Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of the Emirates Cricket Board, expressed enthusiasm for hosting Bangladesh, underscoring the UAE's commitment to challenging its national team against qualified opponents.

Ahmad also acknowledged the upcoming series as a valuable preparatory exercise ahead of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed gratitude to the UAE for arranging the series, considering it crucial for the Bangladesh team's busy international schedule leading into the Asia Cup. Concurrently, the UAE is wrapping up its World Cup League 2 fixtures in the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)