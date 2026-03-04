Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Ravanwadi Lake

A 23-year-old man named Saurabh Mehera drowned in Ravanwadi lake, Bhandara district. Originally from Uttarakhand, Mehera worked in Nagpur. While boating with friends without permission, the boat capsized. His friends survived, but Mehera did not. His body was retrieved after a search operation, and a case was filed at Adyal police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:14 IST
A 23-year-old man from Uttarakhand, identified as Saurabh Mehera, drowned in Ravanwadi lake in Bhandara district on Wednesday. According to police reports, Mehera, who was working at a Nagpur restaurant, visited the popular tourist spot with friends on March 3.

The group untied a moored boat without permission and ventured out to the center of the lake. The boat lost balance, causing everyone to jump into the water. While his friends managed to swim to safety, Mehera went too deep and failed to resurface. His body was found after an overnight search operation.

Following the incident, a case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Adyal police station based on a complaint from Mehera's relative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

