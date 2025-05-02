Left Menu

Springboks Set to Face Barbarians in Historic Cape Town Clash

South Africa will host the Barbarians for the first time in Cape Town on June 28, 2025. This match serves as the Springboks' preparation for upcoming international fixtures. Coached by Robbie Deans with Sam Whitelock as an assistant, the Barbarians' visit marks a historic event in their 135-year history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:10 IST
Springboks Set to Face Barbarians in Historic Cape Town Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic announcement, officials confirmed that world champions South Africa will host the Barbarians in their 2025 season opener in Cape Town on June 28. This marks the first occasion in the 135-year history of the Barbarians that they will play on South African soil.

The Barbarians will be under the experienced leadership of New Zealander coach Robbie Deans, who will be assisted by former All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock. The match will serve as vital preparation for the Springboks as they gear up for their three home games in July, including two against Italy and one against Georgia.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks' coach, emphasized the significance of this match as a preparatory step for the international season. "A proper international with full build-up and pressure is the perfect opportunity to get the players match-ready," Erasmus stated, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025