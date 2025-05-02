Springboks Set to Face Barbarians in Historic Cape Town Clash

In a historic announcement, officials confirmed that world champions South Africa will host the Barbarians in their 2025 season opener in Cape Town on June 28. This marks the first occasion in the 135-year history of the Barbarians that they will play on South African soil.

The Barbarians will be under the experienced leadership of New Zealander coach Robbie Deans, who will be assisted by former All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock. The match will serve as vital preparation for the Springboks as they gear up for their three home games in July, including two against Italy and one against Georgia.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks' coach, emphasized the significance of this match as a preparatory step for the international season. "A proper international with full build-up and pressure is the perfect opportunity to get the players match-ready," Erasmus stated, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

