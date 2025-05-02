Empowering Arunachal: A Dialogue for Sports and Youth Development

Left Menu

Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya pledged targeted support for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh through sports and labor initiatives. Discussing with Governor K T Parnaik, strategies for youth empowerment, sports infrastructure, and addressing labor challenges were explored. The governor emphasized the state's sporting achievements and called for better facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:10 IST
Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya visited Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan to express support for youth initiatives in the region, focusing on sports and labor development. The meeting centered on exploring strategies for youth empowerment and improving sports infrastructure.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the growing reputation of Arunachal Pradesh as a hub of sporting talent and dynamic youth energy. Noting impressive achievements in boxing and martial arts, the governor stressed the need for advanced facilities to nurture young athletes, including multi-disciplinary stadiums and sports grounds in remote areas.

The meeting also addressed the evolving labor landscape, with calls for formalizing traditional occupations and enhancing skill development. The state's labor minister, Nyato Dukam, attended, underscoring the importance of investing in human capital to unlock the workforce's potential. Female mountaineers from the state were praised for their accomplishments in adventure sports, serving as role models for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

