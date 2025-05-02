Sunrisers Hyderabad to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans in Friday's IPL match. While SRH remains unchanged from their last game, GT replaces Karim Janat with Gerald Coetzee. The teams are set with their respective player line-ups.
In a vibrant Indian Premier League match held on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, Pat Cummins, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. The decision sets an exciting tone for fans and players alike as strategies unfold on the field.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), consistent in their formation, retained their line-up from the previous game. In contrast, Gujarat Titans (GT) introduced a strategic change, substituting Karim Janat with Gerald Coetzee, aiming to refine their play dynamics.
Cricket enthusiasts express high anticipation as captains and teams gear up for this thrilling encounter. Observers will keep a close eye on performances, with star players like Shubman Gill for GT and Abhishek Sharma for SRH leading the charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
