FIFA Cracks Down on Match Manipulation in Kenya and Vietnam

FIFA has disciplined two clubs, Muhoroni Youth in Kenya and Phu Tho in Vietnam, for match manipulation, relegating both to their respective third-tier leagues. The clubs have been notified and can appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has taken decisive action against two football clubs in Kenya and Vietnam, penalizing them for involvement in match manipulation. The clubs have been demoted to third-tier leagues by the world soccer's governing body as a result of their misconduct, according to a Friday announcement.

Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth was expelled from the second-tier National Super League following the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's findings of match manipulation. Consequently, the team is set to compete in the Football Kenya Federation Division One League in the coming season.

Similarly, Vietnam's Phu Tho has been relegated to the Vietnamese Football League Third Division. Both clubs have the opportunity to appeal the decisions, FIFA confirmed as part of their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

