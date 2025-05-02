FIFA Cracks Down on Match Manipulation in Kenya and Vietnam

FIFA has taken decisive action against two football clubs in Kenya and Vietnam, penalizing them for involvement in match manipulation. The clubs have been demoted to third-tier leagues by the world soccer's governing body as a result of their misconduct, according to a Friday announcement.

Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth was expelled from the second-tier National Super League following the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's findings of match manipulation. Consequently, the team is set to compete in the Football Kenya Federation Division One League in the coming season.

Similarly, Vietnam's Phu Tho has been relegated to the Vietnamese Football League Third Division. Both clubs have the opportunity to appeal the decisions, FIFA confirmed as part of their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)