Indian Skeet Shooters Set for ISSF World Cup in Cyprus: Young Talents Lead the Charge

The Indian skeet shooting team has landed in Cyprus for the ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage. Two Olympians lead a young squad in a field of 350 athletes from 54 NOCs. Top competitors vie for honors, with live coverage on ISSF's YouTube channel starting Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:14 IST
Indian Trap Shooters during practice session (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Skeet shooting squad has touched down in Cyprus to compete in the year's third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage. Scheduled to start Saturday in Nicosia, the event sees India fielding a 12-member team, both in Skeet and Trap disciplines, officially selected by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) back in February.

This young and relatively untested team is spearheaded by Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan, as they face a challenging competition with Skeet events launching on Monday. They will join over 350 athletes from 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), competing for top honors. Notably, the tournament's finals will be showcased live on ISSF's YouTube Channel.

India's participation includes debutant Abhay Singh Sekhon and experienced Rituraj Singh Bundela in men's skeet. The women's squad is fortified by Maheshwari, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and newcomer Yashasvi Rathore. These athletes will compete against some of the world's best, including former and reigning champions from countries like Italy and the USA. The competition is also a chance for Indian shooters to shine on the international stage with the finals culminating on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

