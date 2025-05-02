Rahane's Mission to Rescue KKR's IPL 2025 Dream

At the heart of Kolkata Knight Riders' strategy to salvage their IPL 2025 title defense is a straightforward goal set by captain Ajinkya Rahane: "win all four remaining games." Positioned precariously with nine points from 10 matches, the team's fortunes depend on securing victories and relying on favorable results in other games.

Rahane has urged his team to focus on the factors within their control while playing each match. He's confident that giving their best performance in the remaining fixtures will naturally drive them towards qualification. "Our eyes are set on winning every game," Rahane mentioned during a Star Sports press conference. "Focusing only on what we can control, we've experienced this scenario before."

Despite their disappointing home record this season, KKR's next two critical matches are set against the out-of-playoff contention Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Rahane remains wary, labeling both sides as "dangerous" due to their potential to play freely without pressure. "Executing with the right mindset and determination will be crucial," he emphasized. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)