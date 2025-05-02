Left Menu

Australia and New Zealand Excel in ICC Women's T20I Rankings Update

Australia and New Zealand improve their standings in the ICC Women's T20I rankings following the latest update. Australia extends its lead at the top, while New Zealand gains on India. Ireland and Thailand make strides; UAE gains ODI status for the upcoming cycle, joining other top-performing Associate Members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:30 IST
Team Australia (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The latest ICC Women's T20I team rankings update sees Australia and New Zealand making significant strides. Australia remains unchallenged at the No.1 spot, extending its lead over England to 20 points.

New Zealand, the reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions, moved closer to third-placed India after receiving an additional two points. Although positions among the top eight remained unchanged, teams like South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan continue to hold strong.

Ireland climbed past Bangladesh to secure the ninth position, while Thailand moved up to 11th. Meanwhile, the UAE joined the select group with ODI status for the 2025-29 cycle, following noteworthy T20I performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

