Subhasish Bose and Soumya Guguloth Clinch AIFF Best Player Honors at Prestigious Awards Night

Subhasish Bose and Soumya Guguloth were honored as the AIFF Best Men's and Women's Players of the Year at the 2024-25 AIFF Awards Day, held Friday in Bhubaneswar. The award ceremony, graced by numerous dignitaries, set the stage for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup 2025 final.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey expressed gratitude to the Government of Odisha for their support in hosting the event, highlighting Odisha's commitment to football development. The awards recognized various categories, showing appreciation for players, coaches, and officials who contributed to the sport's growth.

Subhasish Bose, captain of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, became the first West Bengal player since 2012 to receive the Best Men's Player award. Soumya Guguloth, a standout winger from Telangana, earned the Best Women's Player accolade with her impressive IWL season performance. Other notable winners included Vishal Kaith and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu as top goalkeepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)