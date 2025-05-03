Left Menu

Gretchen Walsh Surges to Second Fastest 50m Butterfly Time

Gretchen Walsh broke her American record by clocking 24.93 seconds in the 50m butterfly, becoming the second fastest woman behind Sarah Sjostrom. Walsh is gaining attention ahead of the event's 2028 Olympic debut. Sjostrom, the 50m butterfly world record holder, plans an LA Games return post-maternity leave.

Updated: 03-05-2025 13:12 IST
Gretchen Walsh has positioned herself as a formidable contender in competitive swimming by setting a new American record in the 50-meter butterfly. Her time of 24.93 seconds makes her the second fastest woman in the event, trailing only behind Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom who holds the world record.

The 22-year-old American swimmer expressed excitement over her accomplishment, emphasizing her respect for Sjostrom, whom she considers an idol in the sport. Walsh is looking forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the 50-meter butterfly will feature for the first time.

At the Paris Games, Walsh won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly and was integral to securing team gold in the women's and mixed 4×100m medley relays. Meanwhile, Sjostrom, who dominated the 50m and 100m freestyle events in Paris, is currently on a break due to her pregnancy but has her sights set on a comeback at the LA Games.

