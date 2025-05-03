Sports Blitz: Records Shattered, Injuries Galore, and Leadership Shifts Highlight the Week

Riley Greene stole the show with two home runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, breaking a ninth-inning tie. Greene's performance, complemented by key hits from teammates, secured a remarkable win against a tough Angels team.

Injuries plagued several athletes, with Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez leaving the field early due to a leg sprain. Similarly, Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas suffered a significant knee injury, and Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained a forearm contusion in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The sports headlines continue with Fred Kerley's arrest affecting his participation in the Grand Slam Track meet. Meanwhile, Gregg Popovich's career takes a new turn as he steps down as Spurs coach, assuming the role of President of Basketball Operations, marking a significant leadership shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)