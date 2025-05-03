Left Menu

Boosting Grassroots Sports: Inauguration of Khelo India Hall

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a Khelo India multipurpose hall in Arunachal Pradesh to promote sports development. This initiative, fully funded by the central government, aims to nurture and support young athletes, particularly in remote areas, providing modern facilities for various indoor sports.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, reinforcing the government's commitment to sports, inaugurated a Khelo India multipurpose hall in Kamle district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The hall, designed to promote grassroots sports, is equipped with modern facilities and aims to nurture talent from remote regions, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Accompanied by state officials, the minister interacted with local youth, urging them to utilize the facilities, highlighting sports' role in personal growth and nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

