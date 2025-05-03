Left Menu

Ancelotti's Uncertain Future: Real Madrid or Brazil?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains tight-lipped about his future, hinting at a possible move to the Brazil national team. With Real Madrid trailing Barcelona in LaLiga, Ancelotti is focusing on clinching the title. He vows to reveal his plans after the season concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:15 IST
Amid swirling speculation about his future, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to remain silent until the LaLiga season concludes. The veteran manager has been linked with the Brazil national team amid ongoing media reports.

Ancelotti, whose celebrated tenure with Real includes three Champions League titles, emphasized his dedication to the current season. With his team trailing Barcelona by four points and five matches to go, the coach insists on giving it all in the remaining games.

Refusing to discuss his future, Ancelotti asserted that he would address it on the season's final day, potentially hinting at a major decision. Real, last season's LaLiga and Champions League winners, are determined not to relinquish the title race.

