Ancelotti's Uncertain Future: Real Madrid or Brazil?

Amid swirling speculation about his future, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to remain silent until the LaLiga season concludes. The veteran manager has been linked with the Brazil national team amid ongoing media reports.

Ancelotti, whose celebrated tenure with Real includes three Champions League titles, emphasized his dedication to the current season. With his team trailing Barcelona by four points and five matches to go, the coach insists on giving it all in the remaining games.

Refusing to discuss his future, Ancelotti asserted that he would address it on the season's final day, potentially hinting at a major decision. Real, last season's LaLiga and Champions League winners, are determined not to relinquish the title race.

(With inputs from agencies.)