Thrilling Battle: India Women's Hockey Team Narrowly Defeated by Australia

In a fiercely contested match, the Indian women's hockey team displayed remarkable determination but ultimately suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Australia in the fourth game of their tour at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The Australians made an early impact, with Grace Stewart scoring within two minutes, setting the tone for the match. Despite India's efforts, they couldn't equalize before the halftime whistle. Navneet Kaur momentarily leveled the score in the third quarter, but Australia quickly regained the lead through Jade Smith and Greta Hayes, solidifying their advantage.

Despite India's attempt to close the gap with Lalremsiami's late goal, Australia's defense held firm, securing their triumph. The Indian team also faced a 0-2 setback earlier in the tour, competing against a formidable Australian side. Thursday's loss was marked by goals from Courtney Schonell and Grace Stewart, underlining the tough challenge posed by the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)