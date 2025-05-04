Left Menu

Al-Ahli Triumphs in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli football team secured their first Asian Champions League title, beating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0. Brazilian winger Galeno scored first, followed by a header from Franck Kessie. This victory marks Al-Ahli as the third Saudi club to win the prestigious continental competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a historic football match, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli emerged victorious against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, claiming the Asian Champions League title for the first time. The event captivated fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Brazilian winger Galeno struck a sublime curl into the top corner, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. Franck Kessie further sealed the victory with a powerful header just before half-time, placing Al-Ahli at a commanding lead.

This triumph establishes Al-Ahli as the third Saudi club to achieve such a feat, following the footsteps of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in clinching the coveted continental trophy. The win marks a significant milestone in Saudi football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

