Al-Ahli Triumphs in Asian Champions League

In a historic football match, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli emerged victorious against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, claiming the Asian Champions League title for the first time. The event captivated fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Brazilian winger Galeno struck a sublime curl into the top corner, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. Franck Kessie further sealed the victory with a powerful header just before half-time, placing Al-Ahli at a commanding lead.

This triumph establishes Al-Ahli as the third Saudi club to achieve such a feat, following the footsteps of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in clinching the coveted continental trophy. The win marks a significant milestone in Saudi football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)