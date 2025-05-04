Lando Norris Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris triumphed in an unpredictable Miami Grand Prix sprint race, affected by rain and multiple crashes, securing a McLaren one-two alongside teammate Oscar Piastri. This victory narrows Piastri's lead in the championship to nine points.

Lewis Hamilton, representing Ferrari, took third place. With the safety car setting the pace in the closing laps, a timely pit stop catapulted Norris ahead. His fortune mirrored last year's grand prix success, aided by similar safety car circumstances.

Max Verstappen's penalty for an unsafe release dropped him to last, while Kimi Antonelli, who made history as the youngest F1 polesitter, finished tenth. The race featured unexpected incidents, including Charles Leclerc's crash en route to the starting grid, and a drying track added further complexity to team strategies.

