Lando Norris Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Miami Grand Prix

In a rain-hit, chaotic Miami Grand Prix sprint race, Lando Norris clinched victory, leading a McLaren one-two. Oscar Piastri's championship lead was reduced to nine points. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third behind a safety car finish, with safety car strategy playing a pivotal role in the race outcome.

Lando Norris triumphed in an unpredictable Miami Grand Prix sprint race, affected by rain and multiple crashes, securing a McLaren one-two alongside teammate Oscar Piastri. This victory narrows Piastri's lead in the championship to nine points.

Lewis Hamilton, representing Ferrari, took third place. With the safety car setting the pace in the closing laps, a timely pit stop catapulted Norris ahead. His fortune mirrored last year's grand prix success, aided by similar safety car circumstances.

Max Verstappen's penalty for an unsafe release dropped him to last, while Kimi Antonelli, who made history as the youngest F1 polesitter, finished tenth. The race featured unexpected incidents, including Charles Leclerc's crash en route to the starting grid, and a drying track added further complexity to team strategies.

