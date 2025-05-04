Aryna Sabalenka Claims Third Madrid Open Title in Style

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked as the world number one, triumphed over Coco Gauff in a thrilling match to seize her third Madrid Open title. Winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3), Sabalenka showcased her dominance on the clay court.

This victory ties her with Petra Kvitova for the most Madrid Open titles, marking her third win in 2023 on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour. Sabalenka also balances her head-to-head record against Gauff with this win, standing at five victories each.

The match saw Sabalenka assert control early on, capturing a 4-1 lead in the first set, despite Gauff's efforts to break and narrow the gap. The second set tension was high, with Gauff leading 5-3, but Sabalenka fought back, seizing the title in a gripping tiebreak.

