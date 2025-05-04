Left Menu

KKR vs RR: Rahane Chooses to Bat First in Crucial IPL Clash

In a pivotal IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. KKR aims to capitalize on their recent win, while RR seeks redemption following a tough loss to Mumbai Indians. Lineup adjustments were made by both teams for this encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:11 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Riyan Parag (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, made a strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday during the 18th edition of the IPL. Kolkata, currently in seventh position, are buoyed by their recent victory over the Delhi Capitals and hope to maintain their momentum.

Conversely, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves struggling, following a difficult defeat to the Mumbai Indians and securing the eighth spot with eight losses and just three wins. KKR's Rahane emphasized simplicity and adaptability, while announcing the inclusion of Moeen and Ramandeep into the squad.

Riyan Parag, the skipper for Rajasthan, expressed mixed feelings about the toss, signaling the challenges faced by the team, which has made three changes, including the introduction of Hasaranga. The Royals are eager to demonstrate a collective team effort to uplift their performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

