Delhi Capitals Celebrate with Fans in Vibrant Meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium

In anticipation of their crucial IPL 2025 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals organized a lively meet-and-greet with their official fan community, 'DC Toli', at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The event transformed into a vivid festivity as fans greeted the players with traditional 'dhol' beats, loud chants, and spirited dance performances.

The gathering saw the presence of Captain Axar Patel, Head Coach Hemang Badani, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, team mentor Kevin Pietersen, opener Faf du Plessis, batter Ashutosh Sharma, and pacer Mohit Sharma. The team members engaged warmly with the supporters, who showered them with heartfelt letters and gifts. Expressing his gratitude, Captain Axar Patel remarked, 'Even the last time I had said that whenever we come to the stadium, you guys hand us letters like this. Your support has always been consistent--it's not something that changes with our performances. There are fans everywhere, but the DC Toli is something else! And these chants, I've been hearing them for the last seven years now.'

Sitting fourth on the points table, Delhi Capitals are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next away match, keen to bounce back to winning form. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)