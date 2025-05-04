Brook's IPL Withdrawal: Pietersen's Missed Coaching Chance

Delhi Capitals mentor and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has voiced his disappointment over young England batter Harry Brook's decision to withdraw from the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Pietersen, who had hoped to help fix Brook's technical issues against spin bowling in the subcontinent, saw Brook's absence as a missed opportunity.

Although Brook was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore during last year's IPL mega auction, he chose to withdraw citing a need to "recharge" before England's busy cricket season.

Shortly after, Brook was named England's new white-ball captain, succeeding Jos Buttler following the team's lackluster performances in recent ICC tournaments.

Brook had previously skipped IPL participation due to the death of his grandmother, leading to him missing England's tour of India. His consecutive IPL withdrawals now result in a two-year ban from the league.

During his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook scored 190 runs across 11 matches with an average of 22.11, including a century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pietersen expressed his frustration about being unable to coach Brook through the rigors of IPL spin-play, recalling how his guidance benefited players like Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Reflecting on his experiences aiding Root, who developed into a renowned spin player for England, Pietersen lamented missing a similar opportunity with Brook.

As Delhi Capitals stand fifth on the IPL points table, their focus turns to their upcoming Monday match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

