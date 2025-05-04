IPL 2025 Face-Off: LSG vs PBKS - Pant's Bold Call as Lucknow Takes on Punjab

The riveting IPL 2025 clash on Sunday saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant winning the toss and opting to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Punjab enters this match buoyed by a convincing four-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, securing the fourth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, LSG, enduring a dry spell with losses to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, currently holds the sixth place.

"We will bowl first," declared Pant after the toss. "It feels like a bowling-first wicket. While the pitch might offer some surprises, it appears a bit loose on top. Bowling first gives us the edge, allowing us to assess conditions early. It's encouraging to see our young players stepping up," he said optimistically. On the opposite side, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer remarked, "We would have bowled first as well, given the conditions. The wicket was under covers due to recent rain, making it unpredictable. But we're ready for the challenge, maintaining a positive team culture." With Marcus Stoinis returning to bolster the squad, PBKS exudes confidence.

For this high-stakes match, LSG's playing XI includes Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), and a host of emerging talents like Abdul Samad and Akash Maharaj Singh. Their strategic impact substitutes feature Ravi Bishnoi and Mitchell Marsh, among others. PBKS lines up with promising players like Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis, supported by impactful extras like Harpreet Brar and Xavier Bartlett, ready to turn the tides if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)