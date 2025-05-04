Prabhsimran Singh's Power-Packed Performance Propels Punjab Kings

In an electrifying display of cricket, Prabhsimran Singh delivered a standout performance for Punjab Kings by scoring 91 runs off just 48 balls. His explosive batting, which included six fours and seven sixes, helped the team post a formidable 236 for 5 against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-stakes IPL encounter on Sunday.

Singh, who narrowly missed out on a century, was supported towards the end by Shashank Singh's quickfire 33 off 15 balls, ensuring Punjab Kings reached an imposing total. With 16 sixes in total, the Kings set a monumental challenge for the Super Giants, whose batting lineup has underperformed in the tournament so far.

As LSG started confidently, their plans were quickly thwarted by Punjab's strategic bowling and fielding. Despite some initial sparks from Jos Inglis, Prabhsimran and captain Shreyas Iyer took command of the game, capitalizing on LSG's poor fielding. The duo's partnership, combined with LSG's missteps, particularly by bowler Avesh Khan, underscored Punjab's dominance in this crucial match.

(With inputs from agencies.)