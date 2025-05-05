Left Menu

Boca Juniors Face Lanus Showdown in Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors ended their Group A campaign in the Argentine Primera Division in second place after a 1-1 draw against Tigre. They will now face Lanus in the last-16. Despite an early lead from Kevin Zenon, Tigre equalized before halftime. Disallowed goals and VAR decisions played crucial roles.

Updated: 05-05-2025 05:21 IST
Boca Juniors Face Lanus Showdown in Argentine Primera Division
Boca Juniors found themselves in second place in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Tigre. The match, held on Sunday, concluded with Boca preparing for a tense last-16 encounter with Lanus.

The team's former coach Fernando Gago had parted ways following a defeat in the 'Superclasico' against River Plate. Boca, even on 33 points with Group A leaders Argentinos Juniors but trailing on goal difference, advanced to the next round. Their upcoming opponent, Lanus, finished seventh in Group B.

The game saw Boca initially taking the lead with Kevin Zenon's goal, only for Tigre to equalize through Lorenzo Scipioni. Despite attempts from Boca to regain their lead, including disallowed goals due to handball and offside via VAR, Tigre managed to hold their ground. Boca must now sharpen their focus for the upcoming face-off with Lanus.

