Record-Breaking Triumphs on the Global Golf Scene

In a spectacular display of talent, Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record, sealing an eight-shot victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Scheffler's 253 total, complemented by an 8-under 63 final round, mirrored Justin Thomas's 2017 feat at the Sony Open, equaled by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic.

Concurrently, Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Korea event, holding off Charles Howell III's surge for a two-shot triumph, while Haeran Ryu shone in Utah by securing a five-shot victory at the Black Desert Championship. Ryu's flawless back nine was pivotal in the win.

The winning streak extended with Stewart Cink clinching the PGA Tour Championship title, sailing through a playoff against Retief Goosen. These accomplishments underscore a vibrant week in global golf, highlighting remarkable performances across various tours and events.

