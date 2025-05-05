Left Menu

Patrick Kisnorbo Takes the Helm at Yokohama F Marinos

Australian coach Patrick Kisnorbo has been appointed head coach of Yokohama F Marinos after Steve Holland's dismissal. Tasked with improving Marinos' poor season start, Kisnorbo aims to replicate the successes of other Australian coaches and lift the team from the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:27 IST
  • Australia

Patrick Kisnorbo has officially been appointed as the head coach of Yokohama F Marinos, following Steve Holland's exit last month. The Australian, known for his managerial stints at Melbourne City and Troyes, faces the challenge of pulling Marinos up from the bottom of the J-League table after a disappointing start to the season.

In accepting the role, Kisnorbo follows in the footsteps of fellow Australians Ange Postecoglou and Kevin Muscat, who led Marinos to league titles in 2019 and 2022. Kisnorbo expressed his excitement about leading such a prestigious club with a passionate following, calling it a dream come true.

The 44-year-old former Australia defender joined Marinos as an assistant coach in December, stepping in after leaving his managerial post at Melbourne Victory only seven games into a three-year contract with the A-League team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

