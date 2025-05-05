Mohun Bagan's Player Registration Ban: A FIFA Fiasco

Indian Super League winners, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are currently under a ban from registering new players at a national level due to a 'technical error' associated with the transfer of Australian striker, Jason Cummings.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) received an official notice from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies regarding this issue. The ban was imposed following discrepancies in the FIFA Clearing House system related to training compensation fees.

A club official assured that the matter is administrative and not linked to financial irregularities, and expects resolution within a week. The issue involves a pending payment of Rs 13 lakh owed to Adelaide FC, which stems from Cummings' transfer two years ago.

