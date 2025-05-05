Mohun Bagan's Player Registration Ban: A FIFA Fiasco
Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant face a national ban on registering new players due to a technical error related to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings. The issue, administrative in nature and not financial, involves training compensation fees and is expected to be resolved soon.
- Country:
- India
Indian Super League winners, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are currently under a ban from registering new players at a national level due to a 'technical error' associated with the transfer of Australian striker, Jason Cummings.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) received an official notice from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies regarding this issue. The ban was imposed following discrepancies in the FIFA Clearing House system related to training compensation fees.
A club official assured that the matter is administrative and not linked to financial irregularities, and expects resolution within a week. The issue involves a pending payment of Rs 13 lakh owed to Adelaide FC, which stems from Cummings' transfer two years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raiffeisen Bank Faces Legal Setback Over Russian Investment Deal
Raiffeisen Bank's 2 Billion Euro Setback in St. Petersburg
AIFF Condemns Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Unity and Resilience
AIFF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid National Mourning
Raiffeisen Bank Faces Major Legal and Financial Hurdles in Russia