Khelo India Youth Games: Spectacular Show of National Prowess
The Khelo India Youth Games saw Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde clinching gold in the 200m freestyle. Karnataka excelled with four golds in swimming, while Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank won the shooting gold. Delhi's judokas and Tamil Nadu's Smaran Sarvesh shined in respective disciplines.
The Khelo India Youth Games showcased Indian athletes' outstanding talent on Monday. Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde secured gold in the girls' 200m freestyle, while Karnataka dominated swimming with four golds.
In shooting, Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team. Delhi's entry into the gold tally came through judoka successes.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Smaran Sarvesh impressed in archery, reaching the recurve final. Other notable performances included Rajasthan's second judo gold and Maharashtra's promising archers advancing to finals.
