Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games: Spectacular Show of National Prowess

The Khelo India Youth Games saw Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde clinching gold in the 200m freestyle. Karnataka excelled with four golds in swimming, while Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank won the shooting gold. Delhi's judokas and Tamil Nadu's Smaran Sarvesh shined in respective disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:09 IST
Khelo India Youth Games: Spectacular Show of National Prowess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Youth Games showcased Indian athletes' outstanding talent on Monday. Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde secured gold in the girls' 200m freestyle, while Karnataka dominated swimming with four golds.

In shooting, Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team. Delhi's entry into the gold tally came through judoka successes.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Smaran Sarvesh impressed in archery, reaching the recurve final. Other notable performances included Rajasthan's second judo gold and Maharashtra's promising archers advancing to finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025