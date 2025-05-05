Left Menu

Death Threats Loom Over Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami, Indian cricket team's fast bowler, has reportedly received a death threat via email demanding Rs 1 crore. A case has been filed and the Amroha police, alongside the crime branch, are investigating. Digital forensic tools are being used to track the sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:40 IST
Death Threats Loom Over Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami
threat
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, India's prominent fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, finds himself at the center of a grave threat. The sportsman allegedly received a death threat through an email, which also demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to authorities.

The incident came to light when Haseeb Ahmed, a local resident, filed a complaint, leading to a case being registered at the cyber police station. The Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, confirmed the seriousness of the situation, disclosing that the threatening email, purportedly from a sender named Rajput Sindhar, also mentioned another individual, Prabhakara, as a target.

Refusing to take this lightly, the Amroha police have heightened alerts, with both local officers and the crime branch on the lookout. Digital forensic tools are actively in use to identify and locate the email's sender. Meanwhile, Shami continues to be a key player for Team India, hailing from the Didauli Kotwali area of Amroha district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025