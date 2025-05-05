Death Threats Loom Over Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami

In a shocking revelation, India's prominent fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, finds himself at the center of a grave threat. The sportsman allegedly received a death threat through an email, which also demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to authorities.

The incident came to light when Haseeb Ahmed, a local resident, filed a complaint, leading to a case being registered at the cyber police station. The Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, confirmed the seriousness of the situation, disclosing that the threatening email, purportedly from a sender named Rajput Sindhar, also mentioned another individual, Prabhakara, as a target.

Refusing to take this lightly, the Amroha police have heightened alerts, with both local officers and the crime branch on the lookout. Digital forensic tools are actively in use to identify and locate the email's sender. Meanwhile, Shami continues to be a key player for Team India, hailing from the Didauli Kotwali area of Amroha district.

