MS Dhoni's Possible Eden Gardens Farewell: KKR's Game Focus Unshaken

The possibility of MS Dhoni playing his last game at Eden Gardens may overshadow KKR's vital match against CSK, but head coach Chandrakant Pandit insists the team remains focused. Despite the emotional backdrop, KKR aims to clinch this must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:50 IST
Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

As speculation mounts over whether MS Dhoni will play his final game at Eden Gardens, the spotlight threatens to shift away from Kolkata Knight Riders' crucial IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings. Yet, KKR's head coach Chandrakant Pandit remains resolute, emphasizing his team's focus on the game amidst the surrounding fervor.

With CSK already out of the playoff contention, KKR stands on the precipice, necessitating victories in their remaining matches to keep their season alive. As emotions run high with Dhoni's possible farewell, Pandit affirms that the players remain undeterred by external noise. He stresses that athletes know how to disregard distractions and focus on their performance.

Despite facing challenges this season, notably with their batting lineup's struggles, Pandit underscores the importance of maintaining player confidence. He encourages concentrating on strengths and positives as they approach the must-win games. Meanwhile, player Rinku Singh, who showed agility in their recent win, is reportedly without any concerning injury.

