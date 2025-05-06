Aston Villa's Fixture Fury: Premier League Reschedule Sparks Controversy
Aston Villa is discontent with the Premier League's decision to advance their match against Tottenham by two days. The rescheduling aids Tottenham's Europa League preparations but disrupts Villa's Champions League ambitions. Villa officials voiced frustration over perceived bias and the impact on fans' plans.
Aston Villa has voiced its dissatisfaction with the Premier League for rescheduling their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, moving the game up by two days to accommodate Spurs' potential Europa League final appearance. The fixture will now happen on May 16, instead of May 18.
The change is seen to benefit Tottenham, which leads Bodø/Glimt in the semifinals, while compromising Villa's Champions League aspirations. Villa officials argue that the adjustment poses logistical challenges for fans and signals bias against the club.
Monchi and Damian Vidagany, Villa's football operations heads, criticized the decision on social media, highlighting the lack of support in contrast to similar European campaigns and questioning the fairness of the arrangement.
