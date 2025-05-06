Esports Takes Center Stage: Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Paves New Ground

In a historic first, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 will see esports included as a demonstration event, underscoring its rising stature in the country. Slated for May 4-14 in Bihar, esports contests will run from May 6-7 at Patliputra Sports Complex. Featured titles include Battlegrounds Mobile India, Street Fighter 6, Chess, and eFootball, embracing a diverse gaming audience across mobile, console, and strategy-based formats.

The addition of Chess to this lineup is particularly noteworthy, revealing its integration into the esports domain after being traditionally viewed as a classic sport. Chess's inclusion in the Esports World Cup 2025, with a USD 1.5 million prize, exemplifies this shift. NODWIN Gaming, a leader in the South Asian gaming ecosystem, has been pivotal in this evolution, having hosted significant Chess tournaments.

The initiative, praised by industry leaders, exemplifies India's commitment to creating opportunities for emerging talent, especially from overlooked Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Esports at KIYG resonates with global trends and governmental backing, indicating a strong future for Indian esports on the world stage. With expected participation in global competitions like the Esports World Cup and the Asian Games, India's embrace of esports represents a notable shift within the international sporting landscape.

