Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch Propel MI to 155/8 Against Gujarat Titans

In a thrilling showdown at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians managed to post a competitive 155/8 against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL. MI's aggressive innings featured a half-century from Will Jacks and a vital cameo from Corbin Bosch.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill elected to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision seemed justified as Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton in the very first over. Will Jacks, who joined Rohit Sharma at the crease, was given a lifeline early in his innings by Sai Sudharsan.

Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav built a solid partnership, quickly putting together 50 runs for the third wicket. Despite Jacks reaching his half-century, Mumbai Indians faced a periodic loss of wickets. Rashid Khan's removal of Jacks and Sai Kishore's capture of two wickets kept MI under pressure. Corbin Bosch's late surge added crucial runs, ensuring MI finished at 155/8.

