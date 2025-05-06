Railways Clinch Victory at Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament

In a fierce showdown, Railways triumphed over Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala 3-1 through a tie-breaker, securing a win in the 6th Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament held on Tuesday.

The tightly contested match concluded in a 1-1 draw by the end of regulation time, necessitating a tie-breaker to determine the victor at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Ground. Esteemed guests, including Air Marshal P K Ghosh, graced the tournament's finale, which hosted 12 teams, including an Air Force side from Bangladesh.

Winners and runners-up were awarded medals, trophies, and cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, in a ceremony which also honored the memory of the esteemed Air Force figure, Arjan Singh, who led the force during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

