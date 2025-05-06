Railways Clinch Victory at Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament
Railways emerged victorious against Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala in the tie-breaker finale of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament. The event, attended by top Air Force officials, highlighted sportsmanship and camaraderie, with participants from 12 teams including an Air Force team from Bangladesh.
In a fierce showdown, Railways triumphed over Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala 3-1 through a tie-breaker, securing a win in the 6th Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament held on Tuesday.
The tightly contested match concluded in a 1-1 draw by the end of regulation time, necessitating a tie-breaker to determine the victor at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Ground. Esteemed guests, including Air Marshal P K Ghosh, graced the tournament's finale, which hosted 12 teams, including an Air Force side from Bangladesh.
Winners and runners-up were awarded medals, trophies, and cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, in a ceremony which also honored the memory of the esteemed Air Force figure, Arjan Singh, who led the force during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
