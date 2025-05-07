Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Clinch Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected IPL match using the DLS method. Despite multiple rain interruptions and a challenging start, they reached the revised target of 147 on the match's last ball, overtaking Mumbai's score of 155/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by three wickets, following the DLS method in a rain-disrupted match. The win catapults them to the top of the points table.

Chasing a challenging 156 in conditions interrupted by rain, Gujarat Titans managed a dramatic win on the final ball despite a rocky start. They reached the revised target of 147 in a reduced 19-over game, thanks to crucial late contributions from Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee.

Both teams faced strategic challenges under testing conditions. Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult initially tipped the scales with disciplined bowling, but it was Gujarat's resilience and precision in the final over that sealed their victory over Mumbai's modest total of 155/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

