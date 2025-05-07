Gujarat Titans Clinch Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by three wickets, following the DLS method in a rain-disrupted match. The win catapults them to the top of the points table.

Chasing a challenging 156 in conditions interrupted by rain, Gujarat Titans managed a dramatic win on the final ball despite a rocky start. They reached the revised target of 147 in a reduced 19-over game, thanks to crucial late contributions from Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee.

Both teams faced strategic challenges under testing conditions. Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult initially tipped the scales with disciplined bowling, but it was Gujarat's resilience and precision in the final over that sealed their victory over Mumbai's modest total of 155/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)