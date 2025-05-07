Bumrah's Valiant Spell Falls Short as Gujarat Titans Seal Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

In a nail-biting encounter, Gujarat Titans (GT) edged out Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball thriller despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar bowling performance. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Bumrah's efforts, noting his critical spell that nearly clinched the game for MI and arguing that Bumrah deserves the title of the most expensive player in the league.

Commenting on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live,' Chopra highlighted Bumrah's game-changing wicket-taking abilities, especially after a strategic timeout and rain interruption. Bumrah, who took 13 wickets in eight matches since returning from injury, continues to impress with his remarkable economy rate and average, but still, GT managed to triumph.

Rahul Tewatia's decisive cameo was instrumental in GT's victory. With limited balls, he effectively shifted the momentum, demonstrating his skill as a reliable finisher. A crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler solidified GT's position, helping them secure top ranking in the standings, ending MI's streak.

