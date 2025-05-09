Young Indian Shuttlers Shine at Taipei Open 2025

In an impressive showcase of talent, young Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda have advanced to the semi-finals of the Taipei Open 2025. According to Olympics.com, Shetty triumphed over Canada's seventh-seeded Brian Yang with scores of 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 after a grueling one-hour and 11-minute battle in men's singles.

Ayush Shetty, currently ranked world No. 44, has been on a remarkable ascent this year, having previously upset former world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Orleans Masters Super 300. In Taipei, he surpassed the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Lee Chia-hao, the latter in his opening match. In the semi-finals, Shetty faces a daunting challenge against top-seed Chou Tien-chen from Chinese Taipei.

Equally inspiring, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda, ranked 53rd in women's singles, clinched her quarter-final win against world No. 65 Hung Yi-Ting of Chinese Taipei after a 52-minute duel, finishing 21-8, 19-21, 21-19. In the semi-finals, Unnati is set to encounter top-seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, as both Indians are the last players from their country vying for glory in Taipei 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)