Left Menu

Young Indian Shuttlers Shine at Taipei Open 2025

Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda advanced to the Taipei Open 2025 semi-finals, with Shetty defeating Canadian Brian Yang and Hooda overcoming Hung Yi-Ting. Both players aim for finals, poised against formidable top seeds Chou Tien-chen and Tomoka Miyazaki in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:13 IST
Young Indian Shuttlers Shine at Taipei Open 2025
Unnati Hooda (Photo: BWF/Badminton photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In an impressive showcase of talent, young Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda have advanced to the semi-finals of the Taipei Open 2025. According to Olympics.com, Shetty triumphed over Canada's seventh-seeded Brian Yang with scores of 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 after a grueling one-hour and 11-minute battle in men's singles.

Ayush Shetty, currently ranked world No. 44, has been on a remarkable ascent this year, having previously upset former world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Orleans Masters Super 300. In Taipei, he surpassed the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Lee Chia-hao, the latter in his opening match. In the semi-finals, Shetty faces a daunting challenge against top-seed Chou Tien-chen from Chinese Taipei.

Equally inspiring, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda, ranked 53rd in women's singles, clinched her quarter-final win against world No. 65 Hung Yi-Ting of Chinese Taipei after a 52-minute duel, finishing 21-8, 19-21, 21-19. In the semi-finals, Unnati is set to encounter top-seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, as both Indians are the last players from their country vying for glory in Taipei 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025