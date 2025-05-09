Emergency Evacuation: IPL Teams' High-Speed Escape Amid Airspace Violation

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals teams were urgently evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, an operation managed under tight security, as revealed by Kangra's Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri. The teams were directed to the Jalandhar railway station via Hoshiarpur.

The squads were in transit to New Delhi on a specially arranged 'Vande Bharat Express'. The IPL match between Punjab and Delhi was abruptly halted after a drone attack near Chandigarh by Pakistan prompted an Indian response.

Security officials took immediate action to ensure the safety of players and staff, escorting them in approximately 40 to 50 vehicles to Hoshiarpur, before Punjab Police took charge until their boarding of the train. This event followed a suspension of the IPL amid heightened military tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)