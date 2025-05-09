Left Menu

Emergency Evacuation: IPL Teams' High-Speed Escape Amid Airspace Violation

IPL teams Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were evacuated from Dharamsala due to an attempted airspace violation by Pakistan. The evacuation was executed amid high security, with teams boarding a special train from Jalandhar to New Delhi. The IPL suspension follows recent military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals teams were urgently evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, an operation managed under tight security, as revealed by Kangra's Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri. The teams were directed to the Jalandhar railway station via Hoshiarpur.

The squads were in transit to New Delhi on a specially arranged 'Vande Bharat Express'. The IPL match between Punjab and Delhi was abruptly halted after a drone attack near Chandigarh by Pakistan prompted an Indian response.

Security officials took immediate action to ensure the safety of players and staff, escorting them in approximately 40 to 50 vehicles to Hoshiarpur, before Punjab Police took charge until their boarding of the train. This event followed a suspension of the IPL amid heightened military tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

