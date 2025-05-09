Dramatic Evacuation: IPL Teams Survive Drone Threat

In an unexpected turn of events, the players and staff of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were swiftly evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday amid rising security concerns. The evacuation followed a drone incursion attempt near Chandigarh by Pakistan, prompting immediate Indian military retaliation.

The contingents were efficiently escorted through Hoshiarpur to the Jalandhar railway station, then boarded a special 'Vande Bharat Express' bound for New Delhi. This operation involved around 40 to 50 small vehicles moving under tight security. The Kangra Police ensured safety until the convoy reached the Punjab border.

Acknowledging the quick response of the authorities, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude towards the IPL, BCCI, and Indian Railways for organizing the logistics under pressure. The BCCI underlined that national interest prevails over all else during security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)