Dramatic Evacuation: IPL Teams Survive Drone Threat
The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were evacuated from Dharamsala due to a drone threat, escorted to Jalandhar, and then transported to New Delhi aboard a special 'Vande Bharat Express'. The IPL match was suspended amid military tensions, highlighting national security over sports.
In an unexpected turn of events, the players and staff of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were swiftly evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday amid rising security concerns. The evacuation followed a drone incursion attempt near Chandigarh by Pakistan, prompting immediate Indian military retaliation.
The contingents were efficiently escorted through Hoshiarpur to the Jalandhar railway station, then boarded a special 'Vande Bharat Express' bound for New Delhi. This operation involved around 40 to 50 small vehicles moving under tight security. The Kangra Police ensured safety until the convoy reached the Punjab border.
Acknowledging the quick response of the authorities, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude towards the IPL, BCCI, and Indian Railways for organizing the logistics under pressure. The BCCI underlined that national interest prevails over all else during security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Uttarakhand Police Amplifies Security for Chardham Yatra 2025 Amid Broader Safety Measures
Heightened Security and Diplomatic Measures: India's Response to Pahalgam Attack
Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
ESIC Expands Social Security Net with Increased Enrollments