Ganguly Weighs In: IPL 2025 Suspended Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Sourav Ganguly comments on the IPL 2025 suspension following escalating India-Pakistan tensions, hoping for a quick resumption. The BCCI halted matches for one week including the Punjab vs. Delhi game, canceled due to security concerns. A Vande Bharat train was arranged for player transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:36 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended for a week, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly shared his perspective, emphasizing the necessity of this decision during such critical times.

The suspension follows a war-like situation affecting numerous IPL venues like Dharamshala, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. "With many Indian and foreign players involved, BCCI had to act prudently," stated Ganguly. He remains optimistic about resuming the tournament soon at this crucial stage, trusting the pressure on Pakistan will not last long.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly halted on Thursday. Spectators were told to evacuate the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, while teams returned to their hotels under tight security. The BCCI, in coordination with franchises and administrations, ensures that precautions are in place.

To facilitate player movement from the affected locations, a special Vande Bharat train has been arranged, transporting players and the broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi, according to BCCI sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

