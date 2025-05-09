FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams by 2031

FIFA announced that the Women's World Cup will expand to 48 teams starting in 2031, with the United States anticipated as the host nation. This expansion aligns the women's tournament with the men's World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time next year.

The decision was made a month after FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that the U.S. is the sole bidder for the 2031 tournament, followed by the United Kingdom for 2035. Official confirmation of these host nations is expected next year. Meanwhile, Brazil will stage the 32-team Women's World Cup in 2027.

The larger format, comprising 104 games, is designed to widen representation and grant more nations access to elite competition. The 2023 World Cup, the first to feature 32 teams, was notable for its competitive matchups and global reach, disproving concerns about uneven contests.

