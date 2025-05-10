Jordan Spieth's Quest for the Career Grand Slam

Jordan Spieth is once again in pursuit of golf's elusive career Grand Slam as the PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow. With only the Wanamaker Trophy remaining, the pressure is on for Spieth, who hasn't won in over three years and is recovering from recent wrist surgery.

Rory McIlroy's recent triumph at the Masters casts a spotlight on Spieth, as he aims to replicate such a feat. Despite challenges, including a wrist injury that sidelined him for months, Spieth remains optimistic about his chances, driven by a recent strong performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Reflecting on his past achievements and struggles, Spieth understands the significance of the present moment. As he balances the memories of his peak form with hopes for future victories, Spieth's journey in golf continues to capture the attention of fans and experts alike.

