The Race to Century Milestone: Kohli's Quest vs. Tendulkar's Legacy

Virat Kohli, poised to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, faces an uphill battle. Despite retiring from Test cricket, Kohli's focus remains on ODIs, with his next opportunity at the 2027 World Cup. Meanwhile, the debate over the relevance of ODI cricket continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:29 IST
The Race to Century Milestone: Kohli's Quest vs. Tendulkar's Legacy
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli, once tipped as the heir apparent to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries record, has taken a step back by exiting the Test cricket arena.

Despite this move, Kohli aims to close the gap in the ODI format, though he stands 18 centuries shy of Tendulkar's lofty mark.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the cricketing world watches to see if Kohli can overcome the challenge amidst growing debates on the format's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

