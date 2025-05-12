The Race to Century Milestone: Kohli's Quest vs. Tendulkar's Legacy

Virat Kohli, once tipped as the heir apparent to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries record, has taken a step back by exiting the Test cricket arena.

Despite this move, Kohli aims to close the gap in the ODI format, though he stands 18 centuries shy of Tendulkar's lofty mark.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the cricketing world watches to see if Kohli can overcome the challenge amidst growing debates on the format's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)