Vinícius Júnior's Injury Hits Real Madrid Hard

Real Madrid has been dealt a significant blow after forward Vinícius Júnior sustained a sprained left ankle. The injury occurred during Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona at Montjuic Stadium, a result that further complicated Madrid's La Liga ambitions.

In a match that saw Real Madrid's hopes for clinching the league title fade, another player, Lucas Vázquez, exited with a left thigh injury. The club has remained tight-lipped regarding the return timelines for both players.

Real Madrid's remaining season includes three crucial matches against Mallorca, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad, followed by participation in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)