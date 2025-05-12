Left Menu

Anush Agarwalla Shines at Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla achieved a personal best in Germany’s Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix, with a score of 69.44%. This accomplishment, alongside his horse Etro, marks a milestone in their partnership. They now aim for international success at the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium.

Anush Agarwalla (Photo: Anush Agarwalla) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian equestrian prodigy Anush Agarwalla has made a notable impact at the Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix in Bielefeld, Germany, securing a personal best score of 69.44% with his newly partnered horse, Etro. This event, featuring top-notch dressage competitors, highlighted Agarwalla's rising prominence in the sport on an international level.

The remarkable synergy between Anush and Etro was evident as they executed a seamless and precise test, earning admiration from both judges and spectators. Anush expressed pride in their performance, stating, "Etro and I have learned a lot from each other in a short time. It's been months of hard work behind the scenes, and I'm happy we could showcase that today." He acknowledged there is still room for improvement but emphasized that this strong start sets a promising tone for the season.

Looking ahead, Anush is gearing up to debut on the international stage with Etro at the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium, held at the prestigious Azelhof Equestrian Centre. "Competing internationally with Etro is something I've been looking forward to, and I'm very excited for what's ahead," said Anush, as he prepares to face new challenges and further his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

