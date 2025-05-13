Left Menu

Aalesund Stuns Bodo/Glimt in Norwegian Cup Shock

Bodo/Glimt was eliminated from the Norwegian Cup by second-tier Aalesund, ending their European dreams following a Europa League semi-final finish. Despite being current Norwegian champions, Bodo fell 1–0 to Aalesund, with Marius Andresen scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

Updated: 13-05-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 02:06 IST
Aalesund Stuns Bodo/Glimt in Norwegian Cup Shock
Bodo/Glimt's aspirations of further glory were dashed on Monday as they faced an unexpected exit from the Norwegian Cup. The reigning Norwegian champions were ousted by Aalesund, a team relegated to the second tier in 2023, in a shocking 1–0 defeat.

This abrupt downfall came soon after Bodo/Glimt's thrilling run in the Europa League, which saw them reach the semi-finals only to face elimination by Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Norwegian powerhouse couldn't replicate that magic just days later.

Aalesund, showing commendable form, secured their victory through a goal by Marius Andresen early in the second half, asserting dominance over their more illustrious opponents and earning a deserved spot in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

