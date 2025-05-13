Jordan Spieth Eyes Career Grand Slam at PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth aims to complete the career Grand Slam at this week's PGA Championship, drawing inspiration from Rory McIlroy's recent success. Spieth, a three-time major winner, is confident in his preparation and familiarity with Quail Hollow, the tournament venue. Spieth's recent wrist surgery recovery has also bolstered his performance.
Jordan Spieth remains focused on achieving the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, expressing confidence as he takes inspiration from Rory McIlroy's recent success at the Masters.
Having recorded three top-10 finishes this season, Spieth is optimistic about his chances at Quail Hollow, a course he feels particularly comfortable on.
Following wrist surgery last year, Spieth's improved physical condition boosts his prospects of joining golf legends by clinching the prestigious title.
